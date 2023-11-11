Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

