NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $887.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 224.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

