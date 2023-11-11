NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 707,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NetApp worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in NetApp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

