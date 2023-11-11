New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

