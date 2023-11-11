New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

