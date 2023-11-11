New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

