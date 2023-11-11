New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

