New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HCC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

