New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $6,442,568 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

