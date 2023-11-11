New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

