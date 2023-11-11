New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.28 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

