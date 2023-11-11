New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $34.58 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.