New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $44.78 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

