New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 0.3 %

HNI stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

