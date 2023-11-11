New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $64.05 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,633.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,633.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

