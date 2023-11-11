New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

