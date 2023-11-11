New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 814.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $509.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,574,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

