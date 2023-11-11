New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 49.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $881.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

