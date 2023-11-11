New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 55.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 13.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.9 %

Hilltop stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.