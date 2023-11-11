New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110,171 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $56,556.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

