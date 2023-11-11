New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $2,481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CGEM opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

