New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,319,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.