New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Heartland Express

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,048 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $296,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 166,203 shares of company stock worth $2,471,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.