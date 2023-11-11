New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

VRTS stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

