New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

