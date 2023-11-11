New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 8,758 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 118.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance
SHO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunstone Hotel Investors
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.