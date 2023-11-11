New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

