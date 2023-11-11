New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

