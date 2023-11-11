New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

