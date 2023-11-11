New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NYT opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. New York Times has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 283.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 622,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.