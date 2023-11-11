NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Down 6.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 6,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 79,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Further Reading

