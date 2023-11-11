Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,534,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 9,138,633 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

