NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading 8.9% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25. 1,676,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,848,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
