NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading 8.9% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25. 1,676,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,848,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

