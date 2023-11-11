NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Critical Survey

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longeveron and NexImmune’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.22 million 31.58 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -1.92 NexImmune N/A N/A -$62.51 million ($47.75) -0.05

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexImmune 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Longeveron and NexImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Longeveron currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 586.81%. Given Longeveron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron is more favorable than NexImmune.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -2,265.19% -109.93% -82.53% NexImmune N/A -161.71% -125.92%

Risk and Volatility

Longeveron has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Longeveron beats NexImmune on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

