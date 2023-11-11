Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.34 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

