Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

KIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KIND opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,637 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 265,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 45.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.