Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 5.7%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Noah Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $728.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Noah by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

