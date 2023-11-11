Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

