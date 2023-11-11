Novanta Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novanta in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novanta

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,265,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.