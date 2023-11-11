Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6.8% After Strong Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 1,934,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,285,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 149.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 494.6% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $589.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

