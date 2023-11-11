NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 629,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $266,449,000 after buying an additional 405,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

