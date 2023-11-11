NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $750.00 million in Outstanding Shares

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,035.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,295.51 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,921.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,004.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 455.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

