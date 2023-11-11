Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 568,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 433,290 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Stories

