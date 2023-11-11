OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Zenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at $491,328.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OneSpan stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

