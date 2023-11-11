Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

