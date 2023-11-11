Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $24.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,299,000 after buying an additional 152,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after buying an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,160,000 after buying an additional 341,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

