Paragon 28, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Paragon 28 in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801,677 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

