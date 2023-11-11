Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $20.10. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 103,854 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

