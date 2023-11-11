PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

