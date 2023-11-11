Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.07

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.07 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 132300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.54.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,666. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

